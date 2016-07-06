BRIEF-Columbus acquires US consultancy

July 6 (Reuters) - Columbus A/S :

* Concluded a conditional agreement about acquisition of CSG (Client Strategy Group), an ERP consultancy in the US

* Acquisition is financed by Columbus' own available funds

* Amount to be paid at closing of agreement on July 15 2016 is 34.3 million Danish crowns ($5.1 million)

* Remaining amount of 8.6 million crowns is dependent on agreed earnings targets, and is expected to be paid over next two years

* Expects to take over net assets of 3.3 million crowns adjusted to fair value at acquisition

* Acquisition is expected to contribute with a revenue in level of 14.3 million crowns and EBITDA in level of 3.5 million crowns in period from July 15 2016 (closing)

* Maintains previously announced expectations to revenue in 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.7188 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)