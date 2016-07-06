FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Viex Capital Advisors says Eric Singer voluntarily withdrew complaint filed on June 16 against YuMe
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 6, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Viex Capital Advisors says Eric Singer voluntarily withdrew complaint filed on June 16 against YuMe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Viex Capital Advisors

* Viex Capital Advisors, LLC says Eric Singer voluntarily withdrew complaint filed on June 16 in court of Chancery of State of Delaware against YUME

* Viex Capital Advisors, LLC says Singer withdrew complaint after receipt of certain of books, records requested from YUME

* Based on review of books, Singer believes meeting of board must be immediately called to adopt strategy to restore profitability Source - bit.ly/29hBkM1 (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.