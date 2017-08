July 6 (Reuters) - Marie Brizard Wine And Spirits SA :

* Says the Commercial Court of Dijon decided that the execution of the recovery plan of Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits and its Polish subsidiaries is completed

* Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits and its Polish subsidiaries thus leave recovery proceedigns five years ahead of schedule Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)