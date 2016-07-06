BRIEF-Bioteq Environmental Technologies issues $1.5 mln convertible loans

July 6 (Reuters) - Bioteq Environmental Technologies Inc

* Upon prepayment or maturity of loans, each lender may elect to convert at conversion price $0.06 centsper share

* Bioteq issues $1.5 million convertible loans

* Bioteq environmental technologies inc says loans bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum and are repayable in full on 18 month anniversary of closing

* On prepayment or maturity of loans, lender may elect to convert portion of repaid principal into common shares of co