a year ago
BRIEF-Seneca Foods Corp enters third amended and restated loan and security agreement
July 6, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Seneca Foods Corp enters third amended and restated loan and security agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Seneca Foods Corp

* Credit facility initially bears interest at libor plus 1.25% which is equivalent of approximately 1.70% at july 5, 2016

* Loan agreement will terminate and all amounts outstanding thereunder will be due and payable no later than july 5, 2021

* On july 5, co entered into a third amended and restated loan and security agreement

* Loan agreement provides for a senior revolving credit facility of up to $400 million that is seasonally adjusted to $500 million - sec filing

* Borrowings under loan agreement may be used to satisfy existing indebtedness, to pay fees associated with closing of credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
