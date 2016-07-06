BRIEF-Seneca Foods Corp enters third amended and restated loan and security agreement

July 6 (Reuters) - Seneca Foods Corp

* Credit facility initially bears interest at libor plus 1.25% which is equivalent of approximately 1.70% at july 5, 2016

* Loan agreement will terminate and all amounts outstanding thereunder will be due and payable no later than july 5, 2021

* On july 5, co entered into a third amended and restated loan and security agreement

* Loan agreement provides for a senior revolving credit facility of up to $400 million that is seasonally adjusted to $500 million - sec filing

* Borrowings under loan agreement may be used to satisfy existing indebtedness, to pay fees associated with closing of credit facility