BRIEF-Tecsys reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.31
#Market News
July 6, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tecsys reports qtrly earnings per share of $0.31

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Tecsys Inc

* Tecsys reports record revenue and earnings for fiscal 2016, declares 20% dividend increase

* Backlog was $44.6m at end of q4 2016 compared to $44.9m at end of q4 2015.

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.31

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.14, revenue view c$19.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total revenue for q4 2016 increased to $21.1 mlm, higher by $5.4m or 34%

* Board of directors has authorized a 20% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.03 per share, beginning this august

* Total contract value bookings amounted to $13.1 million in q4 2016 in comparison to $16.0 million for q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

