a year ago
BRIEF-Bio-Techne to acquire Advanced Cell Diagnostics for $250 mln
#Market News
July 6, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bio-Techne to acquire Advanced Cell Diagnostics for $250 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Bio-techne Corp

* Bio-Techne announces agreement to acquire advanced cell diagnostics

* Techne -to acquire advanced cell diagnostics for $250 million in cash plus contingent consideration of $75 million due upon achievement of milestones

* Techne corp - acquisition is expected to be accretive after 2017

* Techne corp - transaction will be financed through a combination of cash on hand and a revolving line of credit facility

* Techne corp - acquisition is expected to be slightly dilutive to bio-techne's adjusted earnings per share for its fiscal year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

