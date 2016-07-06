FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wintrust Financial to buy First Community Financial Corporation for $30.3 mln
July 6, 2016 / 11:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wintrust Financial to buy First Community Financial Corporation for $30.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Wintrust Financial Corp :

* Subject to possible adjustment, aggregate purchase price will be approximately $30.3 million

* Transaction is subject to approval by banking regulators and FCFC's shareholders

* Transaction not expected to have a material effect on Wintrust's 2016 earnings per share

* Shares of FCFC common stock outstanding at time of merger will be converted into right to receive merger consideration paid in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

