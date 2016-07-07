FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-SGS buying Laboratorios Contecon Urbar
July 7, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SGS buying Laboratorios Contecon Urbar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - SGS

* Says it's buying Laboratorios Contecon Urbar with operations in Colombia and Panama.

* Contecon Urbar is an independent materials testing business focusing on the quality control of building materials, in particular concrete and cement, for the construction industry.

* With more than 600 staff, Contecon Urbar operates nine laboratories in Colombia and one in Panama. It is expected to generate combined 2016 revenues in excess of $14 million. Source text for Eikon: [ID:here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

