July 7 (Reuters) - Fashion B Air SA :

* FY net income 0.05 million euros ($55,495) versus loss of 6.8 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss 0.7 million euros versus loss of 4.3 million euros year ago

* Provides for further expansion of its network while ensuring the continued increase in margins and improved profitability Source text: bit.ly/29QhNEd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9010 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)