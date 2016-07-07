FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Dunelm sees full year profit before tax in-line with expectations
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 7, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Dunelm sees full year profit before tax in-line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Dunelm Group Plc :

* Trading update for final quarter and for financial year ended July 2 2016.

* Underlying LFL performance was up 2.9 pct for 13 weeks to July 2 2016

* Good Easter performance helped by being earlier in calendar

* Gross margin for quarter was approximately 80bps higher than comparator period

* Group remains strongly cash generative

* Total like-for-like (lfl) growth (combining lfl stores and home delivery) decreased by 0.6 pct

* Total revenue for Q4 grew by 1.8 pct to 203.8 mln stg

* Continuing good growth in on-line business, including a 16.8 pct increase in home delivery sales

* We anticipate that profit before tax for 52 weeks ended July 2 2016 will be in line with market expectations

* Our net debt at year-end is expected to be in region of 80 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.