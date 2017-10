July 6 (Reuters) - mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG :

* Sells 9.4 percent stake in XCOM AG to FinTech Group AG

* Selling price for 53,178 shares of XCOM is 87.50 euros per share, total around 4.65 million euros ($5.15 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9021 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)