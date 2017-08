July 6 (Reuters) -

* Nippon Express likely raised group net profit roughly 9 pct to near 9 bln yen in April-June Qtr - Nikkei

* Nippon Express' sales apparently fell 5 pct to about 450 bln yen amid flat export volumes, decline in domestic shipments in April-June Qtr - Nikkei

* For fiscal year ending in March, Nippon Express projects 1 pct gain in sales to 1.93 trillion yen, 4 pct increase in oper profit to 57 bln yen - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/29jdWPs (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)