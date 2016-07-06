FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-Amicus expands pipeline with new program for CDKl5 deficiency
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Amicus expands pipeline with new program for CDKl5 deficiency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics :

* Acquisition of Miamed does not impact previous full-year 2016 net cash spend guidance of $135 million to $155 million

* Former shareholders of Miamed are also eligible to receive up to $65 million upon achievement of commercial milestones

* Expands biologics pipeline with new preclinical program for cyclin-dependent Kinase-like 5 (cdkl5) deficiency

* Obtained rights and related intellectual property to a preclinical CDKl5 program through acquisition of Miamed Inc

* Amicus paid approximately $1.8 million in cash and approximately $4.7 million in amicus common stock to former shareholders of Miamed

* Former shareholders of Miamed are eligible to receive up to $18 million upon achievement of clinical and regulatory milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.