July 6 (Reuters) - Black Diamond Group Ltd :

* Black diamond group ltd says net proceeds of offering are expected to be used to partially repay outstanding indebtedness

* Black diamond group limited announces $22.5 million bought deal offering with insider participation of $2.0 million

* To sell 4.5 million common shares on a bought deal basis at a price of $5.05 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)