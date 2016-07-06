FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers says received commitment for a loan facility up to $300 mln
#Market News
July 6, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers says received commitment for a loan facility up to $300 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Scorpio Tankers Inc

* Scorpio tankers inc. Announces a commitment for a new loan facility

* Received a commitment for a loan facility up to $300 million

* Loan facility will be used to refinance existing indebtedness on 16 mr product tankers

* Loan facility will be comprised of a term loan up to $200 million and a revolver up to $100 million

* Loan facility will be comprised of a term loan up to $200 million and a revolver up to $100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
