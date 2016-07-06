BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare announces $100 million bought deal financing

July 6 (Reuters) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit

* To issue 5.1 million trust units at a price of $9.80 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $50 million

* Net proceeds used to fund portion of previously announced strategic investments in australia and new zealand

* Northwest healthcare properties reit announces $100 million bought deal financing to support $325 million of accretive international acquisitions

* To issue $50 million of 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due july 31, 2021 at $1,000/debenture, for about $100 million

* To also net proceeds to fund a portion of pending acquisitions of two hospitals in sao paulo and brasilia