a year ago
BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare announces $100 million bought deal financing
#Market News
July 6, 2016 / 8:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Northwest Healthcare announces $100 million bought deal financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit

* To issue 5.1 million trust units at a price of $9.80 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $50 million

* Net proceeds used to fund portion of previously announced strategic investments in australia and new zealand

* Northwest healthcare properties reit announces $100 million bought deal financing to support $325 million of accretive international acquisitions

* To issue $50 million of 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due july 31, 2021 at $1,000/debenture, for about $100 million

* To also net proceeds to fund a portion of pending acquisitions of two hospitals in sao paulo and brasilia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
