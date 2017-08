July 6 (Reuters) - Entertainment Gaming Asia Inc

* On July 6, terminated existing electronic gaming machines leasing agreement between co and Nagaworld Limited effective june 30

* Co agreed to sell to third-party in Cambodia all of electronic gaming machines placed at Nagaworld's casino for $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)