BRIEF-U.S. CDC urges Puerto Rico to consider aerial spraying as part of integrated mosquito control to reduce zika related birth defects
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
#Healthcare
July 7, 2016 / 12:31 AM / in a year

BRIEF-U.S. CDC urges Puerto Rico to consider aerial spraying as part of integrated mosquito control to reduce zika related birth defects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CDC says urge commonwealth of Puerto Rico to consider aerial spraying as part of integrated mosquito control to reduce zika related birth defects

* U.S. CDC says will support implementation of integrated mosquito management program in Puerto Rico, new dedicated funding of more than $500,000

* U.S. CDC says will support Puerto Rico in developing its own integrated vector management unit

* U.S. CDC says “multiple independent data sources indicate that at current trends, thousands of pregnant women in Puerto Rico will catch zika” (Bengaluru Newsroom)

