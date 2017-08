July 6 (Reuters) - Great Panther Silver Ltd

* Says in event over-allotment option is exercised in full, aggregate gross proceeds to company will be $29.9 million

* Great Panther Silver increases previously announced bought deal financing to $26 million

* Entered into an amended and restated underwriting agreement dated July 6, 2016 with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation

