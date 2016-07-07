BRIEF-GN Store Nord: Court Order issued in ongoing litigation between GN Netcom, Inc. v. Plantronics

July 7 (Reuters) - GN Store Nord A/S :

* Court Order issued in ongoing litigation between GN Netcom, Inc. v. Plantronics

* Says United States District Court in Wilmington, Delaware, issued its order on this motion for sanctions

* Says order imposed punitive sanctions against plantronics in amount of $3 million

* Says order imposed additional monetary sanctions reimbursing GN for reasonable fees and costs incurred in connection with discovery disputes leading to motion for sanctions

* Says order imposed possible evidentiary sanctions, if requested by GN Netcom and found by Court to be warranted as this case progresses toward trial

* Says order imposed instructions to jury that it may draw an adverse inference that emails destroyed by Plantronics would have been favorable to GN's case and/or unfavorable to Plantronics' defense

* Order does not impact GN's financial guidance for 2016

