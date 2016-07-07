FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-GN Store Nord: Court Order issued in ongoing litigation between GN Netcom, Inc. v. Plantronics
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-GN Store Nord: Court Order issued in ongoing litigation between GN Netcom, Inc. v. Plantronics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - GN Store Nord A/S :

* Court Order issued in ongoing litigation between GN Netcom, Inc. v. Plantronics

* Says United States District Court in Wilmington, Delaware, issued its order on this motion for sanctions

* Says order imposed punitive sanctions against plantronics in amount of $3 million

* Says order imposed additional monetary sanctions reimbursing GN for reasonable fees and costs incurred in connection with discovery disputes leading to motion for sanctions

* Says order imposed possible evidentiary sanctions, if requested by GN Netcom and found by Court to be warranted as this case progresses toward trial

* Says order imposed instructions to jury that it may draw an adverse inference that emails destroyed by Plantronics would have been favorable to GN's case and/or unfavorable to Plantronics' defense

* Order does not impact GN's financial guidance for 2016 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.