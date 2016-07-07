FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's: Brexit-related costs and uncertainties pose fresh challenge to non-UK GIBS' pan-European business models
July 7, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Moody's: Brexit-related costs and uncertainties pose fresh challenge to non-UK GIBS' pan-European business models

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Moody's On Brexit

* Brexit-related costs and uncertainties pose fresh challenge to non-UK GIBS' pan-European business models

* Sees non-UK global investment banks to incur additional costs,revenue pressures as they reconfigure their European units in response to brexit

* Expects any immediate revenue loss to be modest, Brexit's lasting credit effects on gibs to depend on nature of the new EU/UK trade model

* Expects added operational challenges and costs to be manageable in the context of their global earnings and operations Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/29QoTZL (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

