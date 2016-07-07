BRIEF-Banca IFIS finalizes acquisition of two unsecured NPL portfolios for EUR 176 mln

July 7 (Reuters) - Banca IFIS SpA :

* Announces the closing of two purchase deals of two unsecured non-performing loan (NPL) portfolios for a total nominal value of 176 million euros ($195.06 million)

* First portfolio, which has a nominal value of about 104 million euro and corresponds to 3,900 positions, is mainly composed of credit card overdrafts (65 percent)

* Second transaction is a forward flow agreement and involves a monthly transfer of about 6 million euros of non performing loans for 12 months, for the total nominal value of 72 million euros