July 7, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tandy Leather says June same store sales fall 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Tandy Leather Factory Inc

* Tandy leather factory, inc. Reports june 2016 sales down 4% from june 2015

* Says June sales fell 4 pct to $6.0 mln

* Says June same store sales fell 4 pct

* Says at retail leathercraft as of end of june, 80 comparable stores' sales were equal to sales for same period in 2015

* Says at wholesale leathercraft as of end of june, same store sales were down 3% compared to same period of 2015

* Says "brexit could have an unfavorable impact on our international sales but it's too early to tell"

* Says at international leathercraft as of end of june, 3 comparable stores' sales were down 12% compared to sales reported for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

