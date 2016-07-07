BRIEF-Roodmicrotec reports stable H1 sales

July 7 (Reuters) - Roodmicrotec N.V. :

* Roodmicrotec's stable first half 2016 sales sets stage for expansion through 2017

* Company's financial outlook for 2016 remains in line with company's projections in 2015 annual report

* H1 sales 4.9 million euros ($5.43 million) versus 4.9 million euros year ago

* Sales in automotive sector in particular are continuing to show positive development, with some orders being brought forward

* Is maintaining its current sales target for 2016

* Sees solid, stable, base for rising sales through 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)