a year ago
BRIEF-Roodmicrotec reports stable H1 sales
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
July 7, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Roodmicrotec reports stable H1 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Roodmicrotec N.V. :

* Roodmicrotec's stable first half 2016 sales sets stage for expansion through 2017

* Company's financial outlook for 2016 remains in line with company's projections in 2015 annual report

* H1 sales 4.9 million euros ($5.43 million) versus 4.9 million euros year ago

* Sales in automotive sector in particular are continuing to show positive development, with some orders being brought forward

* Is maintaining its current sales target for 2016

* Sees solid, stable, base for rising sales through 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
