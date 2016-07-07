FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Non-Standard Finance says Brexit vote may increase level of demand for co's products
July 7, 2016 / 6:26 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Non-Standard Finance says Brexit vote may increase level of demand for co's products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Non-standard Finance Plc :

* We remain confident about full year outlook

* During 26-week period to June 30, 2016, group's trading performance has been strong with year-on-year growth

* Our home credit business, now named loans at home, has continued to experience strong growth during seasonally quiet half of year

* At June 30 2016 net loan book at Everyday Loans, including Trusttwo, had increased by 17 pct year-on-year to 120 mln stg vs 102 mln stg

* "It appears that Britain's decision to leave EU may increase level of demand for our products as mainstream lenders seek to tighten credit further"

* Net value of loans issued is up 27 pct in first six months of year compared to same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

