a year ago
BRIEF-C&C says weak sterling could undo cost reduction, trading benefit
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
July 7, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-C&C says weak sterling could undo cost reduction, trading benefit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - C&C Group Plc

* Volume shipped by brand in Q1 represents a considerable improvement on trends of last year

* Result of referendum in UK brings with it uncertainty, volatility and a lack of visibility

* Despite solid start, we remain cautious on our outlook for year

* At current levels, if sustained, currency movements have potential to undo earnings benefit from cost reduction activity and steady progress made in trading year-to-date Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
