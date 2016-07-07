BRIEF-Lar Espana approves share capital increase of 147.2 mln euros

July 7 (Reuters) - Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI SA :

* Approves share capital increase of 147.2 million euros ($163.1 million) via issuance of up to 29.9 million new shares with share premium of 2.92 euros per share and issue price of 4.92 euros per share

* The new shares have been underwritten by J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc and Fidentiis Equities

* To use funds to expand its portfolio of current assets and improve it through investment in capital expenditures (CAPEX) Source text for Eikon:

