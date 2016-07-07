FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Elbit Systems to establish a new company in field of energy for civilian transportation
July 7, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Elbit Systems to establish a new company in field of energy for civilian transportation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Elbit Systems Ltd

* Elbit systems to establish a new company in field of energy for civilian transportation

* International strategic investor will invest 16 million euros for 20% stake in new co’s shares,will grant new co rights in several of its energy related technologies

* New company will develop energy solutions for civilian transportation applications

* The new company’s headquarters will be based in israel,employees of elbit systems land & c4i’s energy business unit will be employed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

