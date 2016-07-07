BRIEF-FuelCell Energy announces pricing of $40 mln registered direct offering

July 7 (Reuters) - FuelCell Energy Inc :

* FuelCell energy announces pricing of $40 million registered direct offering of common stock and warrants

* Entered into agreement with single institutional investor to sell equivalent of 6.9 million shares of common stock at $5.83/share

* Entered into agreement with a single institutional investor to sell warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 8.2 million shares of co