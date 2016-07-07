BRIEF-Pernix Therapeutics says restructuring sales force

July 7 (Reuters) - Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* Pernix therapeutics announces restructuring of sales force and operations

* Pernix has reduced its total full-time work force by approximately 23 percent

* Anticipates reorganization will result in an estimated annualized cost savings of about $10 million, beginning in Q3 2016

* As of Thursday, Pernix remains in compliance with all covenants in its debt facilities

* Reorganization plan includes consolidation of neurology, pain sales forces under one sales management structure

* Expects to take a one-time charge of approximately $2 million in Q3 of 2016 in connection with reorganization

* Anticipates making its interest and principal payment on company's senior secured notes on August 1, 2016