BRIEF-U3O8 Corp- MOU signed for Argentina nuclear power plant construction

July 7 (Reuters) - U3O8 Corp

* Says minister of energy and mines has committed to fund upgrades to eleven nuclear medicine facilities in Argentina

* Says committed to providing uranium required to fuel nuclear component of argentine government's clean energy initiative

* U3O8 Corp says memorandum of understanding has been signed regarding financing and construction of Argentina's 4th and 5th nuclear power plants

* Says chinese banks will contribute 85% of total estimated cost of US$15 billion for construction of plants