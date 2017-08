July 7 (Reuters) - Synthetic Biologics Inc

* Synthetic Biologics receives USAN approval for generic name ribaxamase for Phase 2 drug candidate SYN-004

* Interim analysis of blinded data performed by an independent data monitoring committee is expected in summer of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)