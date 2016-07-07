BRIEF-Kalobios signs agreement with Martin Shkreli regarding ownership of shares

July 7 (Reuters) - Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Kalobios signs definitive agreement with Martin Shkreli regarding ownership of shares
* Agreement provides mechanism for reduction of Shkreli's ownership under certain circumstances
* In a separate agreement, kalobios also settled class action litigation associated with Shkreli's tenure with company
* Kalobios says under terms, for 180 days following June 30, Shkreli may not sell his shares to any 3rd party at a price per share less than $2.50
* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc says agreement applies to all common stock owned by Shkreli or affiliates he controls
* Deal "immediately protects company" by restricting Shkreli's rights, actions as shareholder
* Agreement includes option for co to repurchase Shkreli's shares and provisions restricting his actions as shareholder
* Shkreli will not have any right to nominate directors to board of directors of company
* Shkreli agrees in connection with any shareholder vote to vote his shares in proportion to votes of co's public stockholders
* Shkreli also prohibited from transferring shares to his affiliates or associates unless transferee agrees to be subject to terms of deal