July 7 (Reuters) - Seres Therapeutics Inc

* Seres Therapeutics announces initiation of a Phase 1B clinical trial of SER-262 for primary clostridium difficile infection

* Initial study results from SER-109 Phase 2 study are expected in mid-2016