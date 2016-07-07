BRIEF-Moody's says Brexit direct impact is limited for Central & Eastern European Countries

July 7 (Reuters) - Moody's on Central & Eastern European Countries :

* Brexit direct impact is limited for Central & Eastern European Countries due to small UK links

* Does not anticipate a significant reassessment of investor risk appetite for Central & Eastern European Region

* In short-term, financial market volatility from current uncertainty will likely impact CEE currencies, albeit short-lived

* Brexit vote may embolden anti-EU,anti-austerity movements in CEE in short-term;poses threat to EU member cohesion in long-term

* CEE countries could be affected in case of disruption to EU budget flows from Brexit

* CEE countries could also be affected if Brexit were to weigh on the EU's growth prospects more than currently expected Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)