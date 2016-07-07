BRIEF-SA's Competition Commission says to probe Transnet for excessive pricing

July 7 (Reuters) - South Africa Competition Commission:

* Initiated an investigation against Transnet SOC Ltd for excessive pricing and exclusionary practices

* Will conduct a full investigation to assess whether or not Transnet has contravened the competition act as alleged

* Has approved without conditions the intermediate merger whereby Abbott intends to acquire 100 pct of the issued share in Alere

* Has approved without conditions the intermediate merger whereby Hudaco Trading intends to acquire UPS and Matla

* Has approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Sanofi intends to acquire Consumer Healthcare Business (CHC) from Boehringer Ingelheim

* Recommended to tribunal that Super Group intended deal to acquire Target Businesses be approved without conditions

* Recommended to tribunal that merger where Nestlé and PAI Europe V will establish JVCo be approved without conditions

* Has approved without conditions intermediate merger where Tradehold intends to acquire Imbali Props 21 and Saddle Path Props 69

* Post-Merger, Tradehold will control Imbali Props 21 and Saddle Path 69. Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29kfI20) (Bengaluru Newsroom)