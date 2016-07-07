BRIEF-SA's Competition Commission says to probe Transnet for excessive pricing

July 7 (Reuters) - South Africa Competition Commission:
* Initiated an investigation against Transnet SOC Ltd for excessive pricing and exclusionary practices
* Will conduct a full investigation to assess whether or not Transnet has contravened the competition act as alleged
* Has approved without conditions the intermediate merger whereby Abbott intends to acquire 100 pct of the issued share in Alere
* Has approved without conditions the intermediate merger whereby Hudaco Trading intends to acquire UPS and Matla
* Has approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Sanofi intends to acquire Consumer Healthcare Business (CHC) from Boehringer Ingelheim
* Recommended to tribunal that Super Group intended deal to acquire Target Businesses be approved without conditions
* Recommended to tribunal that merger where Nestlé and PAI Europe V will establish JVCo be approved without conditions
* Has approved without conditions intermediate merger where Tradehold intends to acquire Imbali Props 21 and Saddle Path Props 69
* Post-Merger, Tradehold will control Imbali Props 21 and Saddle Path 69.