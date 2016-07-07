FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
BRIEF-SA's Competition Commission says to probe Transnet for excessive pricing
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-SA's Competition Commission says to probe Transnet for excessive pricing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - South Africa Competition Commission:

* Initiated an investigation against Transnet SOC Ltd for excessive pricing and exclusionary practices

* Will conduct a full investigation to assess whether or not Transnet has contravened the competition act as alleged

* Has approved without conditions the intermediate merger whereby Abbott intends to acquire 100 pct of the issued share in Alere

* Has approved without conditions the intermediate merger whereby Hudaco Trading intends to acquire UPS and Matla

* Has approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Sanofi intends to acquire Consumer Healthcare Business (CHC) from Boehringer Ingelheim

* Recommended to tribunal that Super Group intended deal to acquire Target Businesses be approved without conditions

* Recommended to tribunal that merger where Nestlé and PAI Europe V will establish JVCo be approved without conditions

* Has approved without conditions intermediate merger where Tradehold intends to acquire Imbali Props 21 and Saddle Path Props 69

* Post-Merger, Tradehold will control Imbali Props 21 and Saddle Path 69. Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/29kfI20) (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.