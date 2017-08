July 7 (Reuters) - BKS Bank AG :

* Plans to increase capital from 72 million euros to 80 million euros ($88.59 million)

* Plans to increase capital through issue of new ordinary bearer shares

* Gross proceeds from new issue are expected to amount to around 50 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9030 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)