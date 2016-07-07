BRIEF-Schibsted terminates Hemnet acquisition, considers other alternatives

July 7 (Reuters) - Schibsted Asa :

* Says The Swedish Competition Authority (SCA) has informed Schibsted that the authority will not clear the Hemnet transaction in its current form.

* Schibsted has on this background concluded that the acquisition process will be terminated.

* Says still considers Swedish real estate market to be attractive, and will now consider other alternatives for its presence in market.

* Says still considers Swedish real estate market to be attractive, and will now consider other alternatives for its presence in market.

* Says an active approach to m&a will continue to be an essential part of this strategy.