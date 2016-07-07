FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schibsted terminates Hemnet acquisition, considers other alternatives
#Publishing
July 7, 2016 / 1:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Schibsted terminates Hemnet acquisition, considers other alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Schibsted Asa :

* Says The Swedish Competition Authority (SCA) has informed Schibsted that the authority will not clear the Hemnet transaction in its current form.

* Schibsted has on this background concluded that the acquisition process will be terminated.

* Says still considers Swedish real estate market to be attractive, and will now consider other alternatives for its presence in market.

* Says an active approach to m&a will continue to be an essential part of this strategy. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
