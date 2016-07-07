FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-British Land sells Debenhams store on Oxford Street
#Financials
July 7, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc :

* Has exchanged contracts for sale of 334-348 Oxford Street, London to a private investor for £400 million

* Building is let in its entirety to Debenhams until 2039

* Has exchanged on £99 million of further retail disposals since 31 March 2016, including £79 million of superstores, 3.1% ahead of March valuations

* Transactions bring total retail disposals since year end to £499 million

* Since EU referendum, co has exchanged 11 long term retail leases totalling 50,000 sq ft and £2.1 million of rent on terms agreed prior to referendum

* In aggregate these lettings are 4.7% ahead of March 2016 ervs; a further 210,000 sq ft of retail lettings are under offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

