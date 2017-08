July 7 (Reuters) - Anima Holding SpA :

* Unit Anima SGR closes a dispute with the Italian Revenue Agency relating to transfer price policies applied in relationship to Irish unit Anima Asset Management Ltd

* Settlement covers, in addition to 2014, all the years under dispute (2004 to 2013) with total charge of 8.9 million euros ($9.85 million) Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9037 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)