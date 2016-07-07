BRIEF-Microsoft replaces Enterprise Cloud Suite with Secure Productive Enterprise - Blog

July 7 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp:

* Introducing Secure Productive Enterprise to combine Office 365, Windows 10 Enterprise, Enterprise Mobility + Security Suite into one offering

* Says Secure Productive Enterprise replaces the Enterprise Cloud Suite - Blog

* "To further simplify offerings", standardizing packaging offers across Office 365, Windows 10 Enterprise, Enterprise Mobility + Security Suite

* Will offer two tiers of the Secure Productive Enterprise offering - E3 and E5