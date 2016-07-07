FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chico's comments on Barington group's statement
July 7, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chico's comments on Barington group's statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Chico's FAS Inc

* Chico's FAS, Inc. Issues Statement In Response To Barington Group Statement

* Neither Hudson's Bay Co Nor Any Of Department Stores Within Its Portfolio Are Competitors To Chico's Fas Or Any Of Its Brands

* Issue Of Any Potential Conflict For Either Of Co's Two New Independent Director Candidates Was Considered By Co Prior To Nomination

* Independent Third Party Analysis Found Hudson's Bay's Stores Not Competitively Relevant To Chico's Brands In Terms Of Geographic Proximity Or Demographic Profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
