July 7 (Reuters) - Vdi Group Sa :

* Q2 revenue of 13.3 million euros versus 13.3 million euros ($14.71 million) a year ago

* Confirms objective of completely disposing of its hygiene and security activities towards 2017

* Confident in its objectives of growth for 2016 revenue at constant scope Source text: bit.ly/29kPWdG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9042 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)