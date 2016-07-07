FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 7, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avanti Communications sees full year revenue at $83 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Avanti Communications Group Plc :

* Confirms that revenue for financial year ended June 30 2016 is expected to be approximately $83 mln

* Contract wins in Q4 were over $70 mln showing commercial traction is building

* Cash at year end was $57 mln

* Company will be discussing an equity issue with potential investors through its advisers

* EBITDA is expected to be approximately $8 mln.

* Given these challenges, previously guided 50 pct recurring revenue growth target will be reduced for FY 2017 impacting EBITDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

