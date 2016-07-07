FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Farmland partners to acquire 2,400 acre Florida farm
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
July 7, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Farmland partners to acquire 2,400 acre Florida farm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Farmland Partners Inc

* Farmland Partners Inc to acquire 2,400 acre Florida farm

* At closing, company will enter into a 10-year lease that has options for three five-year extensions

* Company expects return on total investment during redevelopment will be between 4.0 pct and 4.5 pct, including conversion costs

* Total purchase price for land is about $9.4 million

* Once conversion is complete, company expects return on total investment to increase to approximately 5.75 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

