BRIEF-Farmland partners to acquire 2,400 acre Florida farm

July 7 (Reuters) - Farmland Partners Inc

* Farmland Partners Inc to acquire 2,400 acre Florida farm

* At closing, company will enter into a 10-year lease that has options for three five-year extensions

* Company expects return on total investment during redevelopment will be between 4.0 pct and 4.5 pct, including conversion costs

* Total purchase price for land is about $9.4 million

* Once conversion is complete, company expects return on total investment to increase to approximately 5.75 pct