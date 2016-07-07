FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wendy's provides update on payment card security incident
#Market News
July 7, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wendy's provides update on payment card security incident

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Wendys Co

* Customers now able to access more specific information about potentially impacted locations on website

* Investigation has confirmed that criminals used malware believed to have been effectively deployed on some wendy's franchisee systems starting in late fall 2015

* To date, there has been no indication in ongoing investigation that any company-operated restaurants were impacted by this activity

* Worked with investigators to disable malware involved in first attack earlier this year

* After detecting malware involved in latest attack, co identified method of disabling it, co disabled it in all franchisee restaurants where discovered

* Investigation confirmed that criminals used malware believed to have been deployed on some wendy's franchisee systems starting late fall 2015

* Wendy's update on payment card security incident

* Company offers complimentary fraud consultation and identity restoration services

* Company has determined that specific payment card information was targeted by additional malware variant

* Payment card information included cardholder name, credit or debit card number, expiration date, cardholder verification value, service code

* Believes criminal cyberattacks resulted from service providers' remote access credentials being compromised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
