July 7, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-S&P - Various U.K. Bank outlooks revised due to potential economic deterioration following Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - S&P

* S&P - Various U.K. Bank outlooks revised due to potential economic deterioration following Brexit vote

* S&P - Revised to negative from stable the outlooks on Barclays PLC and Barclays Bank Plc (including its core subsidiaries)

* S&P - Revised to stable from positive our outlook on U.K.-Based NOHC The Royal Bank Of Scotland Group PLC (RBSG)

* S&P - Affirmed the long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Santander UK Group Holdings PLC

* S&P - Affirmed the long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Standard Chartered PLC and its rated bank subsidiaries

* S&P - "Revised view based on outcome of the Brexit Vote, which we expect will reduce consumer confidence and the demand for credit in the near term"

* S&P - See UK banks' strengthened capital, liquidity, funding profiles provide flexibility to manage extended period of economic , market uncertainty

* S&P - "Believe that the U.K. economy is now entering a correction phase" Source - bit.ly/29qhzUN (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

