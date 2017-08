July 7 (Reuters) - Altice NV :

* Patrick Dolan and Altice USA enter into agreement for Newsday Media Group (NMG)

* Altice retains a 25 percent interest in company

* Dolan, president of news 12 networks, also becomes president and majority owner of Newsday Media Group

* An entity led by Dolan has acquired 75 percent of Newsday Media Group