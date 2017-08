July 7 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :

* Boeing reports second-quarter deliveries

* Major program deliveries during the second quarter for commercial airplanes were 199

* Boeing 787 airplane deliveries for Q2 were 38, 787 deliveries YTD are 68

* Major program deliveries YTD for commercial airplanes are 375